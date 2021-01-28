RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2: Episode 3 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls, fancy a slice? Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK!

This week, RuPaul tests the queens’ creative sewing skills – and their friendships – as they’re pitted against each other in a design challenge called Who Wore It Best?

Will they impress guest judge, supermodel Jourdan Dunn? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – challenge winners, lipsyncers, eliminated queens, and such – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

