Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 28

Today’s contestants are:

Jill, a development director, has two Kunekune pigs, one of which is a “rock star”;

Zach, an attorney, is a four-day champ with winnings of $85,669 and finally able to defend his title from the end of last season; and

Brian, an attorney, used to sing one-minute a cappella. Brian is a seven-day champ with winnings of $163,904.

Zach scored on both DDs in DJ to take command, while Brian managed to keep the game alive with a correct response very late in the round. Entering FJ it was Zach with $23,600, Brian at $12,600 and Jill with $10,600.

DD1 – $800 – LITERATURE – An unfinished sequel to “The 3 Musketeers”, Dumas’ “The Red Sphinx” continues the story of this real-life cardinal (Jill broke a three-way tie by winning $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – BIOGRAPHIES – Hayden Herrera’s “Frida” tells of Kahlo’s love affair with this Russian (Zach took the lead by winning $4,000 from his total of $5,800 vs. $7,400 for Brian.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THAT’S SO GORGE – Wadi Al-Muluk is the Arabic name of this narrow gorge where Tutankhamen is laid to rest (Zach won $5,000 from his score of $15,000 vs. $9,000 for Brian.)

FJ – 20th CENTURY AUTHORS – In a 1959 article he wrote, “People began to call themselves beatniks, beats…bugniks &…I was called the ‘avatar’ of all this”

Everyone was correct on FJ, as Zach added $1,601 to win with $25,201 for a five-day total of $110,870. Ken explained that Brian was past the cutoff for this season’s Tournament of Champions, so will be back for the following TOC.

Jeopardy! rule book: Zach fell into a rarely-used trap when for a clue about the Wells book, he responded with “Invisible Man”. This was not accepted without including “The”, because there’s another major work with the title “Invisible Man”.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top row clue in the first round, no one knew the John Irving novel in which former football player Roberta Muldoon is a character is “The World According to Garp”.

One more thing: Even after explicitly naming a category REPSONSES IN THE FORM OF A QUESTION, the writers couldn’t cure the players of putting the standard phrasing in front of responses that were already questions.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Richelieu? DD2 – Who was Trotsky? DD3 – What is Valley of the Kings? FJ – Who was Kerouac?

