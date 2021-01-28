Avocado Accent Thread XII

The rules are simple; I give you a block of speech to recite, you record it and share it here.

To record it, head to Vocaroo, allow your mic to be used and then post the appropriate link on here.

If you want to read your own text or just talk freely, go right ahead.

Also, be respectful and though some banter between regulars is expected, we’re not here to make fun.

That being said, here is the text!

” In the year 2148, explorers on Mars discovered the remains of an ancient spacefaring civilization. In the decades that followed, these mysterious artifacts revealed startling new technologies, enabling travel to the furthest stars. The basis for this incredible technology was a force that controlled the very fabric of space and time.

They called it the greatest discovery in human history. The civilizations of the galaxy call it… MASS EFFECT.”

