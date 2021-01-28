A+: Asexuality Thread

According to the Asexuality Visibility and Education Network, “An asexual person is a person who does not experience sexual attraction.” But it’s more complicated than that. Asexuality is a broad spectrum, and anyone who identities with or has experience on any part of it is welcome to contribute here. No one is actually forbidden from contributing (because I hate that), but keep it on topic and respectful.
It’s been a minute. Several people requested the revival of this thread last week, so here we are. I actually meant to post this yesterday but I was so busy doing nothing that I forgot.
Here are a couple of suggested discussion topics, but as always anything related or adjacent to asexuality, graysexuality, demisexuality, aromanticism or similar identities or experiences is fair game.
- How are you holding up during the time of social distancing?
- Have you seen any particular good or bad representations of asexuality in any media lately?
- Does asexuality (or whatever identity/experience applies to you) influence your politics? How?