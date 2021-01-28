A+: Asexuality Thread

According to the Asexuality Visibility and Education Network, “An asexual person is a person who does not experience sexual attraction.” But it’s more complicated than that. Asexuality is a broad spectrum, and anyone who identities with or has experience on any part of it is welcome to contribute here. No one is actually forbidden from contributing (because I hate that), but keep it on topic and respectful.

It’s been a minute. Several people requested the revival of this thread last week, so here we are. I actually meant to post this yesterday but I was so busy doing nothing that I forgot.

Here are a couple of suggested discussion topics, but as always anything related or adjacent to asexuality, graysexuality, demisexuality, aromanticism or similar identities or experiences is fair game.

How are you holding up during the time of social distancing?

Have you seen any particular good or bad representations of asexuality in any media lately?

Does asexuality (or whatever identity/experience applies to you) influence your politics? How?

