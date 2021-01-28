Another Weekly Music Covers Thread

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week is all about cover songs. We have covered this topic before but it always seems to make for a fun thread, so here we go again!

More specific discussion prompt: Are there any songs that you didn’t know were cover songs at first?

“Somebody’s Gonna Get Their Head Kicked in Tonight” by the Rezillos is a punk rock classic, and for many years I just assumed it was an original song. While this was back in the days before computers with Internet were everywhere, I was still a voracious reader of music-related books and magazines, and made a habit of poring over liner notes. Nonetheless, since my sole copy of this song was on a taped-off copy of someone else’s mixtape, for many years the true authorship of the song eluded me. So I was rather shocked many years later when I found out that it’s actually a Fleetwood Mac song!

Now granted, this is from Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac as opposed to the much more famous Buckingham-Nicks era. Furthermore, when the song first appeared as a B-side on the 1969 single for “Man of the World”, it was credited not to Fleetwood Mac but Earl Vince and the Valiants, though it was recorded by the entire band (and written and sung by Jeremy Spencer, the only member to not appear on the A-side). But still not something I would have expected at all.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

ETA: This week’s discussion prompt may seem a bit redundant, as our friend Fandompost/Fvnton posted a 30 Day Challenge related to cover versions of songs two days ago (this month’s challenge topic is music). I had this thread ready to go about six hours before that thread went up (and here’s the proof) but there’s no way either of us could have known what the other was up to (and I can’t be arsed to put together an entirely different thread either). More music = more good. Great minds, etc.

