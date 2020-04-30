The Weekly Music Thread’s Got You Covered…Again!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes from The Avocado’s very own I, Ron Butterfly:

Well, if it’s good enough for the Butterfly and the Machine, then it’s good enough for me!

We’ve actually covered *ahem* this topic twice before, but both threads proved to be popular – plus, at NINETY-THREE threads and counting, I figure we can get away with recycling some of these discussion ideas every once in a while.

I do like the original, but also I love how Devo’s take on it turns it into a completely different song. Hurry up and watch this clip before Lorne Michaels has it taken down (apologies in advance if it’s region-blocked for anyone).

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

