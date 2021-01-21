The Weekly Music Thread Coulda Been a Contender

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Which artists, in your humble opinion, could have or should have become much more popular than they did?

Was it plain bad luck, a series of unfortunate incidents, being out of step with the current trends of the time, a case of self-sabotage, or something else entirely that kept them from reaching the level of acclaim or recognition you think they deserved? Let us know down below!

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...