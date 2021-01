“OK, Brain Guy: send Mike down.”

“Not goose down, you dope! Bring. Mike. Down!”

“Oh, oh — Mike, everyone says you’re ugly and dumb and no one likes you.”

“Oh come on they do not—really? Aw man that…that really brought me down…”

“Listen, you empty-headed albino I said BRING MIKE DOWN HERE!”

“Oh my! What am I doing here? I was just at a 401K planning meeting…oh, by the way, my name’s Mike Down, I’m a CPA.”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...