Last week on Riverdale: Archie somehow lost a boxing match to a boy from a failed spinoff named KO (unfortunately he did not have a ginger friend named Sami), Varchie broke up AGAIN, we found out there’s an underground snuff film club (sure) and Choni broke up because Toni’s grandma doesn’t want her to date a Blossom which is understandable.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...