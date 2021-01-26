Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Jen Ellis, a school teacher. Best known for the “Bernie Mittens”. She has been interviewed and she is currently holding an auction for similar mittens to help LGBT+ youth.

In the news

South Dakota Is Preparing To Vote on 2021’s Latest Transphobic Legislation

Dr. Rachel Levine Makes History As First Transgender Cabinet-Level Nominee

Black LGBTQ+ Adults Experience Severe Health Barriers, New Study Finds

New York City now officially recognizes LGBTQ businesses as minority-owned enterprises

The project of the day is the video game Mortician’s Tale.

Optional Topic: Yeah, uh I need suggestions for new topics. So hit me with some

