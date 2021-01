The Homestar Runner Halloween ‘toon for 2020 was quite good, but most importantly, it gave us the latest #1 jam: “Kooky Moonlight,” by the Homestar Runner Mysfit-steries, feat. Stave It Off Guy.

Whether you’re skeptical of the existence of mysterious, or just need to be liberated from your latest pair of ridiculouséd pants, take a minute and a half to bliss out to this 60s-inspired feel-good Halloween jam.

