Tuesday Politics Thread: Free time…what to do, what to do…

Hi there. Sheleeta here, taking over for the Tuesday PT. I’m not really sure what the future holds for the PT. I still feel like a newbie here, I think I’ve only been here a year or so, so I don’t know The Avocado with a weekly PT thread. Hell, I don’t know a PT thread with under 500 comments. So what are we going to do for the next four years? How are we going to interact with politics going forward?

I was not particularly political before The Idiot got elected in 2016. I voted in every election, and I did my research, but I can’t remember contributing to a campaign or following the daily goings-on in DC or anywhere else. And I bet I’m not the only one in this position.

So what should we do with our new-found free time? I have turned into a political podcast nerd over the last couple of years and listen to The Daily Beans (formerly Mueller, She Wrote) and Opening Arguments. Now, the two hosts have crossed their streams and have started a new podcast called Cleanup on Aisle 45, all about how the DOJ will be cleaned up and resorted after The Idiot and his toadie, Bill Barr, screwed it all up. I was heartened by their first guest, Joyce Vance (a Watergate prosecutor), who said in response to a question regarding the loss of faith by the public in the DOJ, that “…our institutions only work as long as people trust them, as long as they have faith in them. So that’s not to pretend that they were perfectly functional before Trump became president. They weren’t. People had a lot of distrust for institutions. In the criminal justice context, the specter of racial injustice has never been far away from the legitimacy of those institutions. They were already stress-tested, they had a lot of work to do, and then along came Trump and I think we’ve discussed extensively for the last four years in real time the way he’s damaged those institutions. The challenge now, for DOJ, and really for the criminal justice system, is can it meet these dual compromises to its public legitimacy. Can it simultaneously restore the faith that Trump sucked out of the system, while addressing the racial injustice that pervades the system and that demands a fix if we’re going to have any aspiration to having a fair and just system. So let me give you my short answer: I’m optimistic.”

I am too, but I don’t plan on letting my foot off the gas anytime soon. I plan on being just as involved, and just as informed, as I’ve made myself (by podcasts, by SELECT people on Twitter, and by alla y’all here) for the past 4 years. I don’t foresee getting “bored by politics” ever again. So I don’t see us going back to one PT thread a week. I hope not anyway.

So, that’s what the Tuesday PT thread is probably going to be about a lot. Hope you enjoy them. Thanks for letting me nerd out here.

No McSquirreling, no Ben Garrison, don’t pee on the seat, vaccinate when you can, respect the clam. You know the drill.

