Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 11

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 9 & 10 Results

Spoiler Group 9: 52.17% Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Shock! The Final Battle 47.83% Mass Effect Feros 43.48% Final Fantasy XII Clash of Swords 43.48% Xanadu Next Time Crevice 39.13% Sigma Harmonics Bright Invitation- “Dance of the Iron Ox” 39.13% Chaos;Head Find the Blue 39.13% Super Mario Galaxy Battlerock Galaxy 34.78% skate. Grow a New Body 34.78% Trails in the Sky SC Whereabouts of Hope 34.78% Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Wandering the Crystal Blue 30.43% Mega Man ZX Advent Crisis Zone 30.43% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Munchy Monk 30.43% Super Paper Mario Outer Space 30.43% Folklore Under a Falling Star 30.43% Tales of Legendia Seeking Victory 30.43% Riviera: The Promised Land The Grim Angels 26.09% Trails in the Sky SC Etude of the Ruin 21.74% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Wings of Kynareth 21.74% The Lord of the Rings Online Red Stone and Golden Leaves 17.39% The Lord of the Rings Online Elder Days 17.39% Dead Rising Mall Music 4 17.39% Lost Odyssey What You Are (Vocal Version) 17.39% God of War The Rings of Pandora 17.39% God of War Pandora’s Box The longest-named game of the tournament is also our group champion. Will its long name prove a competitive advantage in the playoffs? I contacted analytics guru Ken Pomeroy, who responded “fuck off” and blocked me on Twitter. An encouraging omen no doubt. Also, just 4 songs checking in above 40%, which is encouraging news for everyone on that bubble. Group 10: 53.85% Rhythm Tengoku Karateka 50.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Crisis 42.31% Xanadu Next Harlech 42.31% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Cry For Me, Cry For You 42.31% Beautiful Katamari Katamari Dancing 42.31% Deathsmiles Burning Halloween Town 38.46% Super Paper Mario Gloam Valley 38.46% Psychonauts Stay Out of the Moonlight 34.62% Shadow the Hedgehog Waking Up 34.62% Okami Shinsu Field 34.62% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ground Theme (Super Mario Bros.) 34.62% Fate/unlimited codes Sonic Barrage 30.77% Valkyria Chronicles Everyday Training 30.77% 12Riven: The Psi-Climinal of Integral Danger 30.77% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_PHANTASMAGORIA/. 30.77% Super Mario Galaxy Space Fantasy 26.92% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix The Other Promise 26.92% Kingdom Hearts II Organization XIII 23.08% Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Team Galactic Commander Battle 23.08% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Overdosing Heavenly Bliss 23.08% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Narcissistic Reflection ~ From Eneomaos Machine Tower 15.38% Mega Man ZX Onsalught 15.38% Mega Man ZX Advent Soul Ablaze (Vs. Albert; Final Battle – Phase 1!) 11.54% Blue Dragon A Village of Murals The appealingly weird “Karateka” from the appealingly weird Rhythm Tengoku takes 1st in the group! Its beat may be non-stop, but will its playoff performance match? [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 11 is open until Tuesday January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...