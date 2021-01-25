Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 11

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 9 & 10 Results
Group 9:
|52.17%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army
|Shock! The Final Battle
|47.83%
|Mass Effect
|Feros
|43.48%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Clash of Swords
|43.48%
|Xanadu Next
|Time Crevice
|39.13%
|Sigma Harmonics
|Bright Invitation- “Dance of the Iron Ox”
|39.13%
|Chaos;Head
|Find the Blue
|39.13%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Battlerock Galaxy
|34.78%
|skate.
|Grow a New Body
|34.78%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Whereabouts of Hope
|34.78%
|Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia
|Wandering the Crystal Blue
|30.43%
|Mega Man ZX Advent
|Crisis Zone
|30.43%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Munchy Monk
|30.43%
|Super Paper Mario
|Outer Space
|30.43%
|Folklore
|Under a Falling Star
|30.43%
|Tales of Legendia
|Seeking Victory
|30.43%
|Riviera: The Promised Land
|The Grim Angels
|26.09%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Etude of the Ruin
|21.74%
|Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|Wings of Kynareth
|21.74%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Red Stone and Golden Leaves
|17.39%
|The Lord of the Rings Online
|Elder Days
|17.39%
|Dead Rising
|Mall Music 4
|17.39%
|Lost Odyssey
|What You Are (Vocal Version)
|17.39%
|God of War
|The Rings of Pandora
|17.39%
|God of War
|Pandora’s Box
The longest-named game of the tournament is also our group champion. Will its long name prove a competitive advantage in the playoffs? I contacted analytics guru Ken Pomeroy, who responded “fuck off” and blocked me on Twitter. An encouraging omen no doubt.
Also, just 4 songs checking in above 40%, which is encouraging news for everyone on that bubble.
Group 10:
|53.85%
|Rhythm Tengoku
|Karateka
|50.00%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|Crisis
|42.31%
|Xanadu Next
|Harlech
|42.31%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Cry For Me, Cry For You
|42.31%
|Beautiful Katamari
|Katamari Dancing
|42.31%
|Deathsmiles
|Burning Halloween Town
|38.46%
|Super Paper Mario
|Gloam Valley
|38.46%
|Psychonauts
|Stay Out of the Moonlight
|34.62%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Waking Up
|34.62%
|Okami
|Shinsu Field
|34.62%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Ground Theme (Super Mario Bros.)
|34.62%
|Fate/unlimited codes
|Sonic Barrage
|30.77%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Everyday Training
|30.77%
|12Riven: The Psi-Climinal of Integral
|Danger
|30.77%
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|EXEC_PHANTASMAGORIA/.
|30.77%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Space Fantasy
|26.92%
|Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix
|The Other Promise
|26.92%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Organization XIII
|23.08%
|Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
|Team Galactic Commander Battle
|23.08%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Overdosing Heavenly Bliss
|23.08%
|Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
|Narcissistic Reflection ~ From Eneomaos Machine Tower
|15.38%
|Mega Man ZX
|Onsalught
|15.38%
|Mega Man ZX Advent
|Soul Ablaze (Vs. Albert; Final Battle – Phase 1!)
|11.54%
|Blue Dragon
|A Village of Murals
The appealingly weird “Karateka” from the appealingly weird Rhythm Tengoku takes 1st in the group! Its beat may be non-stop, but will its playoff performance match?
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 11 is open until Tuesday January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific