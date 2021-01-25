Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 11

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 9 & 10 Results

Group 9:

52.17% Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army Shock! The Final Battle
47.83% Mass Effect Feros
43.48% Final Fantasy XII Clash of Swords
43.48% Xanadu Next Time Crevice
39.13% Sigma Harmonics Bright Invitation- “Dance of the Iron Ox”
39.13% Chaos;Head Find the Blue
39.13% Super Mario Galaxy Battlerock Galaxy
34.78% skate. Grow a New Body
34.78% Trails in the Sky SC Whereabouts of Hope
34.78% Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Wandering the Crystal Blue
30.43% Mega Man ZX Advent Crisis Zone
30.43% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Munchy Monk
30.43% Super Paper Mario Outer Space
30.43% Folklore Under a Falling Star
30.43% Tales of Legendia Seeking Victory
30.43% Riviera: The Promised Land The Grim Angels
26.09% Trails in the Sky SC Etude of the Ruin
21.74% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Wings of Kynareth
21.74% The Lord of the Rings Online Red Stone and Golden Leaves
17.39% The Lord of the Rings Online Elder Days
17.39% Dead Rising Mall Music 4
17.39% Lost Odyssey What You Are (Vocal Version)
17.39% God of War The Rings of Pandora
17.39% God of War Pandora’s Box

The longest-named game of the tournament is also our group champion. Will its long name prove a competitive advantage in the playoffs? I contacted analytics guru Ken Pomeroy, who responded “fuck off” and blocked me on Twitter. An encouraging omen no doubt.

Also, just 4 songs checking in above 40%, which is encouraging news for everyone on that bubble.

Group 10:

53.85% Rhythm Tengoku Karateka
50.00% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future Crisis
42.31% Xanadu Next Harlech
42.31% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Cry For Me, Cry For You
42.31% Beautiful Katamari Katamari Dancing
42.31% Deathsmiles Burning Halloween Town
38.46% Super Paper Mario Gloam Valley
38.46% Psychonauts Stay Out of the Moonlight
34.62% Shadow the Hedgehog Waking Up
34.62% Okami Shinsu Field
34.62% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ground Theme (Super Mario Bros.)
34.62% Fate/unlimited codes Sonic Barrage
30.77% Valkyria Chronicles Everyday Training
30.77% 12Riven: The Psi-Climinal of Integral Danger
30.77% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia EXEC_PHANTASMAGORIA/.
30.77% Super Mario Galaxy Space Fantasy
26.92% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix The Other Promise
26.92% Kingdom Hearts II Organization XIII
23.08% Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Team Galactic Commander Battle
23.08% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Overdosing Heavenly Bliss
23.08% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Narcissistic Reflection ~ From Eneomaos Machine Tower
15.38% Mega Man ZX Onsalught
15.38% Mega Man ZX Advent Soul Ablaze (Vs. Albert; Final Battle – Phase 1!)
11.54% Blue Dragon A Village of Murals

The appealingly weird “Karateka” from the appealingly weird Rhythm Tengoku takes 1st in the group! Its beat may be non-stop, but will its playoff performance match?

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 11 will be active until Tuesday January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 11 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 11 is open until Tuesday January 26th at 10:00PM Pacific