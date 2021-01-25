Music

Albums By The Year: 1979

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Welcome to the 1970s! Fun fact, this will be the 5th decade of music we’ve discussed in this feature. It’s also one that i don’t claim to know a whole lot about, but i look forward to seeing other people’s lists. Let’s get the ball rolling! Sock it to me?

1979

The Clash – London Calling

Joni Mitchell – Mingus

Gang Of Four – Entertainment!

Pink Floyd – The Wall

Public Image Ltd – Metal Box

Donna Summer – Bad Girls

Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures

Talking Heads – Fear Of Music

Prince – Prince

Wire – 154

Sun Ra – Sleeping Beauty

Jerry Goldsmith – Star Trek: The Motion Picture soundtrack

Fleetwood Mac – Tusk

XTC – Drums And Wires

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – Damn The Torpedoes

AC/DC – Highway To Hell

Gary Numan – The Pleasure Principle

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Survival

The Fall – Live At The Witch Trials

Chrome – Half Machine Lip Moves

The Police – Reggatta De Blanc

Blondie – Eat To The Beat

Throbbing Gristle – 20 Jazz Funk Greats

Crass – Stations Of The Crass

The Cure – Three Imaginary Boys

