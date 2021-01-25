Albums By The Year: 1979

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

Welcome to the 1970s! Fun fact, this will be the 5th decade of music we’ve discussed in this feature. It’s also one that i don’t claim to know a whole lot about, but i look forward to seeing other people’s lists. Let’s get the ball rolling! Sock it to me?

1979 The Clash – London Calling Joni Mitchell – Mingus Gang Of Four – Entertainment! Pink Floyd – The Wall Public Image Ltd – Metal Box Donna Summer – Bad Girls Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures Talking Heads – Fear Of Music Prince – Prince Wire – 154 Sun Ra – Sleeping Beauty Jerry Goldsmith – Star Trek: The Motion Picture soundtrack Fleetwood Mac – Tusk XTC – Drums And Wires Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – Damn The Torpedoes AC/DC – Highway To Hell Gary Numan – The Pleasure Principle Bob Marley & The Wailers – Survival The Fall – Live At The Witch Trials Chrome – Half Machine Lip Moves The Police – Reggatta De Blanc Blondie – Eat To The Beat Throbbing Gristle – 20 Jazz Funk Greats Crass – Stations Of The Crass The Cure – Three Imaginary Boys [collapse]

