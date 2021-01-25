Albums By The Year: 1979

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
Welcome to the 1970s! Fun fact, this will be the 5th decade of music we’ve discussed in this feature. It’s also one that i don’t claim to know a whole lot about, but i look forward to seeing other people’s lists. Let’s get the ball rolling! Sock it to me?
The Clash – London Calling
Joni Mitchell – Mingus
Gang Of Four – Entertainment!
Pink Floyd – The Wall
Public Image Ltd – Metal Box
Donna Summer – Bad Girls
Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures
Talking Heads – Fear Of Music
Prince – Prince
Wire – 154
Sun Ra – Sleeping Beauty
Jerry Goldsmith – Star Trek: The Motion Picture soundtrack
Fleetwood Mac – Tusk
XTC – Drums And Wires
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – Damn The Torpedoes
AC/DC – Highway To Hell
Gary Numan – The Pleasure Principle
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Survival
The Fall – Live At The Witch Trials
Chrome – Half Machine Lip Moves
The Police – Reggatta De Blanc
Blondie – Eat To The Beat
Throbbing Gristle – 20 Jazz Funk Greats
Crass – Stations Of The Crass
The Cure – Three Imaginary Boys