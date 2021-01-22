Werewolves 142: The Compound – Day 4

The cult member was up late, writing on a piece of homemade paper by candlelight. They touched their head where it throbbed – it was hard trying to remember the plot of The Beautician and the Beast from memory! But they were persistent.

Someday, when I have internet again, I’m going to post SO MANY of these Letterboxd reviews…

They were so intent on praising Fran Drescher’s performance that they didn’t notice the cold wire as it slipped around their neck.

Lamb (at one point Letterboxd Reviews and I liked it so I used it in the writeup) is DEAD. He was a CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN).

***

In the nearby meadow, a family of deer grazed under the moonlight.

They didn’t even notice the pale-skinned beauty of indeterminate age lying nearby. Next to her on the ground was a clearly counterfeit bottle of acetaminophen with the words “take me good for headakes plz” scribbled on it.

Dicentra (ELVIRA, MISTRESS OF THE DARK) is DEAD. She was a CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN).

***

The four (five?) shadowy figures of the cult elite circled around the well at midnight, hammers in hand. They waited.

“What are you doing here? Can I interest you in a VHS encyclopedia?”

The figures spun around to see the salesman in front of them.

“I’m happy to show you my inventory, it’s in my room…”

With a swift motion, on of the figures swung their hammer, hitting the salesman on the back of his head. He crumpled to the ground and…

The shaking began. Starting as a low rumble from below the well, soon the ground was moving and cracking beneath their feet as the cult elite tried to keep their balance.

The tentacles shot up from inside the well, one after another, a whole host of them, greedy and searching. The ground burst open as the monstrosity rose in front of them, and the buildings of the Compound tumbled into the enormous pit that was a result of its ascent.

With a glance, the cult elite burst into action, using their deadly hammers against the horrific thing. The grey-green flesh flew as they attacked, the purple ooze covering everything.

But ultimately, the thing shuddered and went limp.

Narrowstrife (Darren McFarren) is DEAD. They were THE THING UNDERNEATH.

Immediately, the cult elite felt a shudder deep in their bodies as they felt something essential being taken from them. They finally understood something that had eluded them: this thing had been the source of their abilities. Now, with it dead, all they had left was physical strength.

THE LEADER has lost their powers.

THE ACOLYTE has lost their powers.

THE GUARD has lost their powers.

THE LURKER has lost their powers.

FACTIONS There are 5.5 CULT MEMBERS (TOWN). There are 4.5 CULT ELITE (WOLVES). There is 1 INDEPENDENT PLAYER. That’s all you know. [collapse]

RULES The order of actions will be [REDACTED].

Ties result in [REDACTED].

There will be no eavesdropping mechanics.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced. Do not quote from your QTs. DO NOT EDIT YOUR COMMENTS .

. Nothing is reliable. [collapse]

PLAYERS Owen – The Burger King Hoho – Munchkin Mayor Wasp – Lucky Lola, KULT DJ CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Goat – Danger Mouse CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Lindsay – Ned Flanders Lamb – LETTERBOXD Reviews CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Sic – Kimmy Schmidt Adam Farrar – Jane from King of the Hill Mac – Maxwell MacCorquodale Spooky – Aubrey – CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Nate – Jim Jones, Maytag Salesman CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Raven – Sherilynn, Young Living salesperson CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Marlowe (replacing Captain Video – K. Navy Chevron) CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Sheleeta – Cassie Bowden from The Flight Attendant Louie – Karl the Cultist Jake – Amelia Bedelia Dicentra – Elvira, Mistress of the Dark CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Narrowstrife – Darren McFarren, Video World Library Salesman THE THING UNDERNEATH Emmelemm – Kitty Witless Malthusc – Kool-Aid Man – THE UNDERCOVER FBI AGENT RPC – LARPer DELUSIONAL FBI AGENT Hayes – PAULA – CULT MEMBER (VANILLA TOWN) Tiff – The Who’s Tommy SagittariusKim – Tuxedo Mask THE PSYCHIATRIST Backups: Indy Marlowe [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE 2PM CENTRAL TIME ON SATURDAY JANUARY 23RD.

TODAY IS KOBKI.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...