In case you missed it, Snowalrus put this header image up yesterday and asked Avocadoans to meme it. Plus, you may have seen one or two images of Bernie popping up in various locales over the past couple of days? It sounds like a fun idea for a game, so we’ll see how this goes!

Post an image as a top level comment, and/or… Reply to someone else’s image with a meme added to it

Go get those internet points!

