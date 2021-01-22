Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 22

Introducing today’s contestants:

Jack, a law student, sang karaoke with the spirit of Abe Lincoln;

Maggie, a prospect researcher, uses improv training in parenting; and

Brian, an attorney, saw his old workplace on “Tiger King”. Brian is a three-day champ with winnings of $50,502.

Jack found both DDs in DJ to come from well behind to take the lead, but Brian fought back into a tie for first with Jack at $18,800 going into FJ, with Maggie in third at $10,000.

DD1 – $1,000 – DISASTROUS TEAMS? – SEC: in 2015 an oyster harvest was interrupted by one of these algal blooms (In a tie for first with Jack at $4,800, Brian won $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – LIT-POURRI – 2020 saw the release of “The Mirror & the Light”, the end of Hilary Mantel’s trilogy about this advisor to Henry VIII (Jack won $4,000 from his score of $7,600 vs. $13,600 for Brian.)

DD3 – $1,200 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS – In 1513, accused of being part of a conspiracy, Niccolo Machiavelli was throw into a dungeon in this city (Jack won $4,000 from his total of $13,200 vs. $13,600 for Brian.)

FJ – STATUES – Statues honoring this man who was killed in 1779 can be found in Waimea, Kauai & in Whitby, England

Brian and Jack were both correct and wagered everything, forcing this tiebreaker clue:

HISTORY – In October 1961 Stalin’s body was removed in display from this other man’s tomb

Brian was in first and correct. Brian’s win was worth $37,600 for a four-day total of $88,102.

Wagering strategy: On DD2, with his wager of $4,000, if Jack had missed it would have put him $10,000 behind Brian and in a very difficult spot to come back. In that situation against a three-day champ, he should have considered betting his entire $7,600 to take the lead, which likely would have resulted in him winning the game.

Also, on FJ Maggie should have held some amount back in the event both opponents bet it all and missed.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue in the first round, no one knew the “Secretary (of State) for James Monroe succeeded his boss in the big job” was John Quincy Adams.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Crimson Tide? DD2 – Who was Cromwell? DD3 – What is Florence? FJ – Who was Cook? Tiebreaker – Who was Lenin?

