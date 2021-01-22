2020-21 TV Cancellations & Renewals

Serving as a supplement to our Couch Avocados column, the folks at Deadline have put together their scorecard of what got renewed or what got axed from the 2020/21 season. With the news moving pretty fast and furious some days, folks may have missed some of what got killed or what will be coming back to delight us with more entertainment.

Which ones are you happy or unhappy about?

ABC

United We Fall (canceled; one season)

Fox

Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Seasons 12 & 13)

Family Guy (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20)

Filthy Rich (canceled; one season)

Last Man Standing (canceled, nine seasons; ending in 2021)

Lego Masters (renewed for Season 2)

neXt (canceled; one season)

NBC

Superstore (canceled; six seasons)

Transplant (renewed for Season 2)

The CW

Black Lightning (canceled; four seasons; ending in 2021)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (renewed for Season 8)

Supergirl (renewed/canceled; will end after Season 6)

Two Sentence Horror Stories (renewed for Season 3)

World’s Funniest Animals (renewed for Season 2)

Amazon Prime Video

The Offenders (renewed for Season 2)

The Pack (canceled; one season)

AMC

Fear the Walking Dead (renewed for Season 7)

NOS4A2 (canceled, two seasons)

The Walking Dead (renewed/canceled; 11 seasons; will end in 2022)

Apple TV+

Dickinson (renewed for Season 3)

For All Mankind (renewed for Season 3)

Servant (renewed for Season 3)

Ted Lasso (renewed for Season 3)

BET

Sistas (renewed for Season 3)

BET+

The Family Business (renewed for Season 3)

CBS All Access/Paramount+

No Activity (renewed for Season 4)

Star Trek: Discovery (renewed for Season 4)

Star Trek: Picard (renewed for Season 2)

Texas 6 (renewed for Season 2)

CMT

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (renewed for Season 15)

Comedy Central

Tosh.0 (canceled, 12 seasons)

Disney Channel

Big City Greens (renewed for Season 3)

Disney XD

DuckTales (canceled, three seasons)

E!

The Bradshaw Bunch (renewed for Season 2)

E! News (canceled)

E! True Hollywood Story (renewed for Season 2)

In the Room (canceled; one season)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (canceled; 20 seasons; ending in 2021)

Pop of the Morning (canceled; one season)

ESPN+

Peyton’s Places (renewed for Season 3)

FX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (renewed through Season 18)

HBO

His Dark Materials (renewed/canceled; will end after for Season 3)

Industry (renewed for Season 2)

Insecure (canceled; five seasons; ending in 2021)

In Treatment (renewed for Season 4)

Real Time with Bill Maher (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20)

HBO Max

Doom Patrol (renewed for Season 3)

The Flight Attendant (renewed for Season 2)

Harley Quinn (renewed for Season 3)

Raised by Wolves (renewed for Season 2)

12 Dates of Christmas (renewed for Season 2)

HGTV

Flip or Flop (renewed for Season 10)

Hulu

Castle Rock (canceled; two seasons)

The Handmaid’s Tale (renewed for Season 5)

Helstrom (canceled; one season)

High Fidelity (canceled; one season)

Woke (renewed for Season 2)

IMDb TV

Alex Rider (renewed for Season 2)

Lifetime

Married at First Sight (renewed for Seasons 12-17)

Netflix

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (canceled; one season)

Away (canceled; one season)

The Baby-Sitters Club (renewed for Season 2)

The Big Show Show (canceled; one season)

Bridgerton (renewed for Season 2)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (canceled; one season)

Emily in Paris (renewed for Season 2)

Feel Good (renewed/canceled; will end after Season 2)

F Is for Family (renewed/canceled; will end after Season 5)

GLOW (canceled, three seasons)

Hoops (canceled; one season)

I Am Not Okay with This (canceled, one season)

Izzy’s Koala World (renewed for Season 2)

Narcos: Mexico (renewed for Season 3)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (canceled; six seasons)

Peaky Blinders (canceled, six seasons; ending in 2021)

Raising Dion (renewed for Season 2)

The Society (canceled, one season)

Space Force (renewed for Season 2)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (canceled; one season)

The Umbrella Academy (renewed for Season 3)

Virgin River (renewed for Season 3)

Young Wallender (renewed for Season 2)

Nickelodeon

The Casagrandes (renewed for Season 3)

The Loud House (renewed for Season 6)

OWN

Cherish the Day (renewed for Season 2)

The Haves and the Have Nots (canceled, eight seasons; ending in 2021)

Queen Sugar (renewed for Season 6)

Paramount Network

68 Whiskey (canceled; one season)

PBS

Caillou (canceled, 20 seasons)

Peacock

A.P. Bio (renewed for Season 4)

Saved by the Bell (renewed for Season 2)

Pop TV

One Day at a Time (canceled; four seasons)

Showtime

Billions (renewed for Season 6)

The Chi (renewed for Season 4)

Desus & Mero (renewed for Season 3)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (canceled; one season)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (canceled, one season)

Spectrum Originals

L.A.’s Finest (canceled; two seasons)

Starz

Power Book II: Ghost (renewed for Season 2)

TBS

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (renewed for Season 6)

The Last O.G. (renewed for Season 4)

Miracle Workers (renewed for Season 3)

TNT

Animal Kingdom (renewed/canceled; will end after Season 6)

VH1

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle (renewed for Season 4)

