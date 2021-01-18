Martin Luther King Jr. Day Introduces the Monday Politics Thread

Biden indicates plans to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office, sources confirm

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden has indicated plans to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, sources confirmed to CBC News on Sunday. A purported briefing note from the Biden transition team mentioning the plan was widely circulated over the weekend after being shared by the incoming president’s team with U.S. stakeholders. The words “Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit” appear on a list of executive actions supposedly scheduled for Day 1 of Biden’s presidency. CBC

The Founder Of Cowboys For Trump Was Arrested After The Capitol Riot

The founder of Cowboys for Trump was arrested on Sunday for his role in the US Capitol riot earlier this month. Couy Griffin, who serves as a county commissioner in his home state of New Mexico, appeared in multiple videos showing his presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and posted about the events on social media. According to authorities, those public postings proved he was on the steps of the Capitol following the breach of security fences by the mob, and he was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. Griffin had also posted a video to the Cowboys for Trump Facebook page in which he said there could be more violence at the Capitol if he and other Trump supporters returned, according to authorities. “You know, and if we do, then it’s gonna be a sad day, because there’s gonna be blood running out of that building,” he said in the now-deleted video. “But at the end of the day, you mark my word, we will plant our flag on the desk of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and Donald J. Trump if it boils down to it.” Buzzfeed News

Newly sworn-in GOP representative says he may have ended his career by voting to impeach Trump

First-term Republican Rep. Peter Meijer (Mich.) said on Sunday that he may have ended his political career when he joined nine GOP colleagues in the House in voting to impeach President Trump. On ABC’s “This Week,” host George Stephanopoulos asked Meijer if he was concerned that he had ended his career by voting to impeach Trump. “I may very well have,” Meijer responded. “But I think it’s also important that we have elected leaders who are not thinking solely about what’s in their individual self-interest, not what is going to be politically expedient, but what we actually need for the country.” Stephanopoulos also asked Meijer if he thought it was time for the Republican Party to move past Trump. “I think it’s time that we acknowledge that what happened on Jan. 6 was a betrayal of what had been accomplished over the past four years, that it was a culmination of a politics that at all too often, you know, fanned flames rather than focusing on building and governing,” said Meijer. “You know, the president brought some necessary energy. He brought some necessary ideas. He shook the tree. He was a change agent. The challenge was that he didn’t know when to stop, and he didn’t draw a line, and to me, political violence is the line that we must draw,” he added. The Hill

Kamala Harris To Be Sworn in as VP on Thurgood Marshall’s Bible by Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making more than one symbolic statement at her inauguration on Wednesday. According to ABC News, Harris will mark her historic inauguration as vice president by swearing-in on a bible that belonged to civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall, who was the first Black Supreme Court justice. Harris will be sworn into office by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor—who notably holds the title of being the first Latina to sit on the nation’s highest court. Sotomayor was nominated to the Supreme Court by the first Black president, Barack Obama. The vice president-elect will also swear-in on a bible that was previously owned by Regina Shelton, a neighbor of Harris’ in childhood who she has described as a second mother who was an “enduring and encouraging presence” in her life. The Root

‘I had no qualms’: The people turning in loved ones for the Capitol attack

When Alison Lopez discovered her uncle’s sister had been part of the mob that breached the Capitol doors on 6 January, she immediately reported her to the FBI. “I had no second thoughts,” she said. Lopez found out about her in-law’s participation when the woman in question called her aunt from inside the Capitol to brag about “taking back the election”. Lopez, who is 42, said she had known the relative her whole life but had “no qualms” about reporting her. “If I saw my grandmother making bombs in her basement, or my aunt breaking into a home, I would have to intervene as well – it’s just about doing what’s right,” she said. The Guardian

Black Americans Are ‘Glad Their Ancestors Were Brought Here as Slaves,’ Says North Dakota Legislator

In today’s episode of White People Who Can’t Even Be Anti-Race Without Being Racist, a North Dakota lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require agencies to list “American” as a race option on official government documents. It’s a ridiculous proposal that has all the hallmarks of fragile white people taking an “I don’t see color” approach to discussing racism in America, but this legislator managed to make his closeted bigotry even more apparent by saying that Black Americans are “glad their ancestors were brought here as slaves” InForum reports that the bill proposed by Rep. Terry Jones (R-New Town), House Bill 1333, would mandate that state agencies list “American” as the first option on any form that asks for racial classification. So, before we get into Jones’ claim that Black people are happy our ancestors were owned as property because now we’re free-ish and breathing up all of this sweet American air, let’s talk about the bill itself. The Root

Biden plans early legislation to offer legal status to 11 million immigrants without it

During his first days in office, President-elect Joe Biden plans to send a groundbreaking legislative package to Congress to address the long-elusive goal of immigration reform, including what’s certain to be a controversial centerpiece: a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants who are in the country without legal status, according to immigrant rights activists in communication with the Biden-Harris transition team. The bill also would provide a shorter pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of people with temporary protected status and beneficiaries of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals who were brought to the U.S. as children, and probably also for certain front-line essential workers, vast numbers of whom are immigrants. LA Times

Side note: if this happened, I cannot imagine what my job will be like, dealing with all of the sudden statuses we would need to deal with. But goddamn, it should be done.

Both Illinois Senators Ask Joe Biden to Designate Site of 1908 Springfield Race Riot as a National Monument

Both of Illinois’ senators have sent a request to President-Elect Biden to designate the site of a 1908 race riot, which inspired the creation of the NAACP, as a national monument. According to NBC News, the 1908 race riot in Springfield, Ill., occurred when 5,000 white people pillaged multiple Black neighborhoods in an effort to find and lynch two Black men for allegedly murdering one white man and raping a white woman. After learning that the two men had been transferred to a jail in another city, the whites made the totally reasonable move of destroying homes and businesses in Black neighborhoods. The riot occurred over two days, getting so bad that the National Guard had to be called in. The riot left at least seven Black people and was partially responsible for the founding of the NAACP six months later. Illinois Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin cited the riot’s historical importance as a reason for making the site a national monument, writing in their letter that it “would represent long overdue progress in making sure the National Parks System properly memorializes the historic events of the African-American civil rights movement.” The Root

So, the inauguration is this Wednesday. The daily politics thread really came about because the amount of crazy shit Trump was doing really necessitated a daily thread to cope. But with Trump leaving office, maybe we won’t be doing this daily; maybe we’ll be doing it weekly. And if that is the case, and this is my last Monday thread, I hope it finds everyone well. I’ve enjoyed finding political cartoons for the headers, thinking of silly titles, and filling up a post with information that may not always be useful, but at least thoughtful.

If this isn’t my last Monday thread, ignore everything I just said, and we’ll never speak of it again.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...