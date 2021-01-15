Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 15

Introducing today’s contestants:

Gautham, a journalist, was the FCC reporter for the Wall Street Journal;

Jennifer, an associate professor, is a big David Bowie fan; and

Lucy, an illustrator, has a prized collection of letters from her grandparents. Lucy is a three-day champ with winnings of $79,499.

Lucy controlled the action for much of DJ, but she missed DD2, which kept the game relatively close into FJ with Lucy at $18,200, Jennifer with $12,400 and Gautham at $1,201.

DD1 – $600 – FORTIFY YOURSELF – n 1835 Mexican General Martin Perfecto de Cos fortified this mission in San Antonio, but soon had to surrender it (Lucy won $2,000 from her leading total of $4,400.)

DD2 – $1,600 – ALONG FOR THE RIDE – This cartographer set out to explore the Mississippi in birchbark canoes with Jacques Marquette in 1673 (Lucy lost $4,000 from her score of $14,600 vs. $8,000 for Jennifer.)

DD3 – $1,600 – VOCABULARY – The Cambridge Dictionary insists, “We imply something by what we say. We” do this “from what somebody else says.” (Gautham lost $3,199 from his third-place total of $3,200.)

FJ – QUEEN ELIZABETH II – Of the last 12 sitting U.S. pres., the only one Elizabeth never met; she had her youngest child 3 months into his presidency

Only Jennifer was correct on FJ, as Lucy missed the last clue for the third straight game. Jennifer doubled up to win with $24,800.

TV troubles: No one knew the series “not set in fairy tale Germany but in Portland” is “Grimm”. There was also a Triple Stumper about an Apple TV+ show called “Ted Lasso”, the inclusion of which may or may not be related to Apple TV+ sponsoring a category earlier this week.

Ken’s Corner: Jennings opened the show by thinking the audience “for your kindness and your understanding as I do my little part to keep the greatest quiz show in the world going.”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Alamo? DD2 – Who was Jolliet? DD3 – What is infer? FJ – Who was LBJ?

