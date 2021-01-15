Werewolves 142: The Compound – Signups

How did you get here?

Life hadn’t been that bad, right? It hadn’t been so terrible…for you to drop everything and follow a charismatic leader to the back woods of Maine. For you to start a new life on a rough compound of falling-down sheds and lean-tos, assembled haphazardly around a two hundred-year-old farmhouse, itself in shambles.

But here you are.

And something is wrong.

You didn’t notice it at first. At first, you were happy making candles and chopping firewood and collecting eggs. You were happy for the worries of debt and a pandemic and political unrest to fade into the background. Just you and your companions, making a life of fellowship and support in the woods.

Surrounded by the trees. So many trees. And they whisper. You can hear them, faint and soft, as you carry water from the creek in the pre-dawn glow. Are they accusing you?

Something is wrong. You can see a strange light behind the eyes of some of your companions. Of some of your leaders. Is it…fear? Or cruelty? You aren’t sure. All you’re sure of is that everyone is hiding something.

Something is wrong. You can hear it at night, a deep rumble, almost imperceptible, but growing and evolving, deep under the land, under the out building you share with three other companions. Is it there? You’re not certain. Are there words? You’re. Not. Certain.

Trust is an illusion.

Something is wrong. And you need to fix it. You know that. Or you might die.

Or worse.

FACTIONS There are 17.5 CULT MEMBERS (TOWN). There are 4.5 CULT ELITE (WOLVES). There are 2 INDEPENDENT PLAYERS. That’s all you know. [collapse]

RULES The order of actions will be [REDACTED].

Ties result in [REDACTED].

There will be no eavesdropping mechanics.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced. Do not quote from your QTs. DO NOT EDIT YOUR COMMENTS .

. Nothing is reliable. [collapse]

PLAYERS The game is currently designed for 24 players. If we don’t get that many, I’ll scale down. Owen Hoho Wasp Goat Lindsay Lamb Sic Adam Farrar Mac Spooky Nate Raven Captain Video Backups: Indy [collapse]

Mod Note: I think this game is gonna be a trip, but I also don’t know if it is totally broken. Be forewarned. I hope you’ll come along for the ride with an open mind, but just know that this will not be a typical game.

