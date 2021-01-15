Comic Book Chat – Future State Fallout Week 2

DC Comics is releasing their Future State comics in January and February.

For the next two months, I will be posting a discussion thread to talk about the weekly releases.

January 12th saw the release of the following titles:

Dark Detective #1

Green Lantern #1

Justice League #1

Kara Zor-el Superwoman #1

Robin Eternal #1

Superman Wonder Woman #1

Teen Titans #1

I picked up Dark Detective #1 and Robin Eternal #1. I have Justice League and Green Lantern on my pull list and I hope to pick them up soon.

What issues did you pick up this week?

What did you think of them?

Which series would you like to see continue as an ongoing?

Feel free to talk about the Week One releases as well if you caught up on them this week in the comments section too.

