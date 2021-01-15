Friday New Music 1/15

Hello! It’s Friday! Its 2021! We did it! Its been 2021 for like two weeks but I don’t think I’ve put up one of these threads so here we go… I don’t see too much in this list, but, luckily I already know the Hospital Bracelet album is great stuff. Would definitely recommend if you’re looking for some raw emo. There’s another new Beach Bunny EP, and her stuff is usually pretty good. Also a new EP from Emma Ruth Rundle & Thou after their full collaboration album.

Here’s a full(er) list of albums, taken from Consequence of Sound. Talk about what’s new, what’s good, what’s not, what ever you’d like. Have fun!:

— Allred & Broderick – What the Fog

— Andrew Toy – Guardrails

— Apifera – Overstand

— Ashnikko – DemiDevil

— Axel Flóvent – You Stay By the Sea

— Azure Ray – Azure Ray (20th Anniversary Reissue)

— Bananagun – The True Story of Bananagun (Deluxe Edition)

— Beach Bunny – Blame Game EP

— Beautify Junkyards – Cosmorama

— Blackout Problems – Dark

— Bloody Hammers – Songs Of Unspeakable Terror (Digital Release)

— Blue Stahli – Obsidian

— Bob Davoli – Wistfully Yours

— Buck Meek (of Big Thief) – Two Saviors

— Buzzcocks – Complete United Artists Singles 1977-1980 (7-Inch Box Set)

— CB3 – Aeons Live Sessions

— The Chills – Soft Bomb (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Chills – Submarine Bells (Vinyl Reissue)

— Christian Leave – Heavy Hitting Hurts My Head EP

— Coldun – Grand Sun Ritual

— Comfy – Volume For

— Corey Ledet – Corey Ledet Zydeco

— Crack the Sky – Tribes

— Curtis Mayfield – Superfly (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dale Crover (of Melvins) – Rat-A-Tat-Tat

— Danielle Durack – No Place

— Danny Elfman – Batman: Original Motion Picture Score (Vinyl Reissue)

— Danny Elfman – Dick Tracy (Vinyl Reissue)

— David Bowie – Brilliant Live Adventures Part 3: LiveAndWell.Com

— Devin Dawson – The Pink Slip EP

— Diamond Dixie – Growing Wings

— Dragony – Viribus Unitus

— Dread Sovereign – Alchemical Warfare

— Edenbridge – The Chronicles of Eden Part 2

— Emma McGrath – Settled In Motion (Silent Minds Pt. 3)

— Eva Cassidy – Acoustic

— Fickle Friends – Weird Years (Season 1) EP

— Flying Rabbit – Eclectic Playground EP

— Frank Iero and the Future Violents – Heaven is A Place, This is A Place EP

— Front Line Assembly – Mechanical Soul

— Giants, Dwarfs and Black Holes – Everwill

— Grandbrothers – All The Unknown

— Gravehuffer – NecroEclosion

— Hether – Whoooops Demos EP

— Hospital Bracelet – South Loop Summer

— Infected Humans – Unexpected Traumatic Experiences

— Invisible Eyes – Live At Glastonbury 2019

— J.R. Clark – When Muzik Was Good

— JoeyDiabolic – Through Soundwaves Vol 3

— John Fogerty – Fogerty’s Factory (Vinyl Release)

— Julien Manaud – Adaptation Vol. 2 EP

— Kabbalah – The Omen

— Kate Davis – Strange Boy

— King Bong – Sand ≈ Return

— Marie Dahlstrom, Dan Diggas, and Aligo – 4inARow EP

— Mary Timony – Mountains (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition)

— Matt Boroff – Beautiful Machine

— Matthew Sweet – Catspaw

— Matt Urmy – South of the Sky

— Mayday Parade – Live At Screaming Eagle EP

— Michael Peter Olsen – Yearning Flow

— Midnight Sister – Painting The Roses

— Mylow – Voyager EP

— Nyck Caution – Anywhere But Here

— Oberon Rose – Holographic Blues

— Oceanator – Things I Never Said (Physical Release)

— Outlaw Boogie – The Circle EP

— Patricia Brennan – Maquishti

— Pearl Charles – Magic Mirror

— Pinegrove – Amperland, NY (Soundtrack) (Digital Release)

— Pom Poko – Cheater

— Prismatics – Endlessly

— Rosier – Légèrement

— Sadie Gustatson-Zook – Vol. 1

— Saint Karloff – Interstellar Voodoo (Deluxe Edition)

— Samia – The Baby Reimagined

— Sam Johnson – Are We There Yet? EP

— Shame – Drunk Tank Pink

— Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz – Memory Lane

— Shunia – Shunia

— Sleaford Mods – Spare Ribs

— SOAR – Guardians (Remixed and Remastered)

— Spiteful Bum – Bum Spiteful EP

— Starified – Fat Hits

— Talk Talk – It’s My Life (Vinyl Reissue)

— TDW – The Day the Clocks Stopped

— Thou and Emma Ruth Rundle – The Helm of Sorrow EP

— Tim Story – Threads (Vinyl Reissue)

— Tommy Emmanuel – Imagine EP

— VAR – Live at Orgelsmidjan EP

— Various Artists – The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition

— Various Artists – Just Behind the Creek: Field Recording at Kickin’ It on the Creek 2019

— Various Artists – One Night In Miami… (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Voodoo Circle – Locked & Loaded

— Wedge – Like No Tomorrow

— Weird Tales – Y’all Motherfuckers Forgot ‘Bout Good Ol’ Son of a Bitchin’ Blues EP

— Werner Durand – To Be Continued: Early Recordings 1978-1980

— Why Don’t We – The Good Times and The Bad Ones

— WILD – Goin’ Back

— Winterage – The Inheritance of Beauty

— Zayn – Nobody Is Listening

