The Wrestling Thread goofs off

Here’s this week’s happenings.

AEW

-1 and the gang went to Disneyland

WWE

-T-bar makes weird tweet about Sammy Guevara stealing his finisher. Stupidity ensues.

-Lita revealed on her Twitch livestream last night that WWE threatened to fire her if she didn’t do the live sex celebration segment with Edge

-Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19

NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s

-Impact Hard to Kill this weekend should be excellent. From hard to kill the impact commantry team will be Matt Striker and D-low Brown

The discussion question for the week is: Favorite Tazz bits. Matches/commentary/everything?



As usually this thread is open for all wrestling (related) discussion so get to it!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...