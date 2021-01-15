The Wrestling Thread goofs off

Here’s this week’s happenings.
AEW
-1 and the gang went to Disneyland
WWE
-T-bar makes weird tweet about Sammy Guevara stealing his finisher. Stupidity ensues.
-Lita revealed on her Twitch livestream last night that WWE threatened to fire her if she didn’t do the live sex celebration segment with Edge
-Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19
NJPW/Impact/ROH/Indie’s
-Impact Hard to Kill this weekend should be excellent. From hard to kill the impact commantry team will be Matt Striker and D-low Brown
The discussion question for the week is: Favorite Tazz bits. Matches/commentary/everything?
As usually this thread is open for all wrestling (related) discussion so get to it!