Werewolves 141: The Wonderful Werewolf of Oz! Chapter Six

After the day’s events everyone decided it would be best to sit in quiet contemplation. Think over their actions. Dwell upon the thought that maybe they truly were monsters! All except one.

“AAAAAHHHHH!!!! I AM SO ANGRY,” shouted the little red panda as they stormed off into the woods! They kicked the first tree they saw, which of course hurt a lot!

“AAAAAAAAHHHH!!! THIS MAKES ME SO ANGRY!!!”

They aggressively stomped through the babbling brook, which of course made their feet soaking wet!

“AAAAAAAHHHHH!!! I AM AGGRESSIVELY ANGRY!!!”

*flapflapflapflapflap*

Retsuko was plowing through a meadow when an apple whizzed down from above, aggressively bonking them on the head!

“AAAAAAHHHHH!!!!”

*flapflapflapflapflap*

Retsuko aggressively ripped apart a bunch of beautiful flowers when a second apple zinged down and aggressively bonked them on the head!

“ANGRY!!!!”

RETSUKO/sic HAS AGGRESSIVELY DIED! They were a SIMPLE TRAVELER.

Roles

Cowardly Lion

Dorothy

Flying Monkeys

Glinda the Good Witch

Horse of a Different Color

Lollipop Guild

Scarecrow

Tinman

Toto

Wicked Witch of the West

The Wizard of Oz

Factions

5 Town

2 Wolves

1 SK

Non-Role Related Item

Ruby Slippers: Each Night these will be given to a player RNG’d from all players, and they will effectively act as a Medic and save that Player from a Night Kill. If certain conditions are met then they will no longer be RNG’d but instead stay with one player, and that player will become a Medic permanently.

UPDATE: THE RUBY SLIPPERS HAVE FOUND THEIR ONE TRUE HOME!

This is a pretty standard Werewolf set up with a couple of extras thrown in.

Rules and Stuff

-Players’ Roles/Powers will be revealed upon death.

-No direct quotes from your QT without Mod approval.

-Attack arguments not players.

-Minimum three comments per Day, please.

-Do not edit your comments without Mod approval.

-Ties in the Vote Thread will result in RNG between the tied Players.

-Read the header each new Day to keep yourself informed of any changes.

-Be nice to each other and have fun.

jake and I are thrilled to go on this new adventure with all of you <3!

Players

1) Louie: William Jennings Bryan now moonstermash: Ariel SIMPLE TRAVELER

2) Goat: Bilbil LOLLIPOP GUILD

3) dice: Sentient Rainbow Oats

4) Mac: A Crocodile SIMPLE TRAVELER

5) Beelzebot: Chet Maxwell, Hollywood Agent THE LION

6) Ham: Sheleeta the Zookeeper LOLLIPOP GUILD

7) Hayes: Petra WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST

8) Jude: Debette Goldry

9) Josephus: Doctor Soos

10) Lamb: Fozzy Lion

11) Indy: Jackie Daytona, Human Bartender TIN MAN/ SK RECRUIT

12) April: Smokey the Bear

14) dw: The Bad Guy now Sheleeta Ham: Undead Zookeeper SIMPLE TRAVELER

15) Lindsay: McGruff the Crime Dog TOTO

16) Video: Mr. Met SIMPLE TRAVELER

17) Narrowstrife: Bub the TaxiBubble SIMPLE TRAVELER

13) Shini: Billina

18) sic: Retsuko SIMPLE TRAVELER

19) Wasp: The Little Porcelain Girl Doll

20) Ralph: George Brett FLYING MONKEY

21) Tiff: Dorothy Zbornak SIMPLE TRAVELER

22) Marlowe: Marlowe

23) Side: Miria Harvent/ Isaac Dian SIMPLE TRAVELER(S)

Backups

1)

2)

3)

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 15th, AT 1pm PST

