RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls, fancy a slice? Welcome to the premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, season two!

This season, an entirely new cast of twelve British queens will compete for the title of the United Kingdom’s Next Drag Superstar. With a wide range of styles of drag, this season promises to be one of the liveliest we’ve ever had. If you’d like to familiarize (or re-familiarize) yourself with the cast, you can check out my cast reveal thread here.

In this premiere episode, the queens enter the werk room for the first time and quickly take on their first challenge – a photo shoot with Ru. And then, in an added twist, the queens are asked to serve two looks on the Drag Race runway. Will they impress guest judge, actress and fashion icon Elizabeth Hurley? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – challenge winners, lipsyncers, eliminated queens, and such – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...