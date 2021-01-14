Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 14

Today’s contestants are:

Liz, a teacher, made a bet involving Jeopardy! and naming her child;

Brett, a freelance sportswriter, whose baseball knowledge inspired a stage show; and

Lucy, an illustrator, rescued her first dog at age four. Lucy is a two-day champ with winnings of $64,499.

Lucy started a bit slowly but got on a roll after scoring on DD3, eventually building to another runaway at $17,600 vs. $6,600 for Liz and $6,000 for Brett.

DD1 – $600 – HISTORICALLY BAD – This began in Latin America in 1928, a little before it hit the United States (Brett won $1,000 from his score of $1,400.)

DD2 – $1,200 – BODIES OF WATER – Blooms of the algae trichodesmium give this body of water its color & perhaps its name (Brett won $2,000 from his score of $5,600 vs. $3,200 for Lucy.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LET’S GO TO THE ARCHIVES – The Vatican apostolic (formerly “secret”) archives hold a 200′ scroll recording the 14th century trial of these knights (Lucy won $2,000 from her total of $3,600 vs. $8,000 for Brett.)

FJ – CHILDREN’S BOOKS – This 1969 book was first printed in Japan because no U.S. book company would then make a book with so many holes in the pages

For the second straight game, only Lucy was incorrect on FJ. She dropped $2,600 to win with $15,000 for a three-day total of $79,499.

Horsepower hangups: No one knew the Kentucky Derby record holder from 1973 is Secretariat, or the “sporty Chevy” with a model that has a 650 HP engine is a Corvette.

Ken’s Corner: The guest host took some ownership of the position when he said Lucy’s performances are “how I like to see the game played”. Later, he threw in some confusing humor when, after Brett correctly responded “Dr. No”, Ken said, “No. That’s correct”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Great Depression? DD2 – What is the Red Sea? DD3 – Who were the Knights Templar? FJ – What is “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”? (FJ brought to mind a comment by James from last week’s episode of The Chase, saying that you learn a lot of trivia when you have kids.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...