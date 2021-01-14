The Wonderful Werewolf of Oz! Chapter Seven

As the new day dawns you and everyone else trudge back onto the Yellow Brick Road. It seems as though you’ve traveled no distance at all! Marlowe’s shoes are worn through and they leave bloody footprints on the gleaming bricks. The Sentient Rainbow Oats are down to two and a half colors. Billina is practically dragging Debette along. Dr. Soos was mumbling incoherently about sandwiches. As Fozzy Lion looked over their beleaguered comrades they realized it was their time to shine!
“Hey hey hey! Didja hear the one about the banana that was being tried for streaking? It lost its appeal! Waka waka!”
Only soft and painful moans greeted Fozzy.
“Okay okay! What did the car wash person say about his new ape employee? That monkey shines! Eh? Eh?”
*moooooaaaan*
“Aw, c’mon guys, I’m really trying! Okay okay okay…ummm….”
*flapflapflapflapflap*
“What do you get….ummm…”
“Oo oo, I know!”
*flapflapflapflap*
“What do you get when you cross a monkey with a bird?”
And with that the two Flying Monkeys descended on Fozzy! Each grabbed an arm and began flying in opposite directions! A distinct ripping noise occurred!
“Um, guys? I think I hear something ripping and I think that something is meeeeee!”
*rrrrrriiiiiipppppp*
Loose straw began to descend from Fozzy’s body!
“Ow, stop it! This really hurts!”
*rrrrrriiiiiippppp*
More straw began to cover all of you!
“That’s the last straw! Eh eh? Waka wa-“
*rrrrrrriiiiiiiiipppppPOP*
And with that, Fozzy Lion was torn asunder!
<b>FOZZY LION/LAMB HAS DIED. They were SCARECROW (TOWN ALIGNED INVESTIGATOR)
Roles
Cowardly Lion
Dorothy
Flying Monkeys
Glinda the Good Witch
Horse of a Different Color
Lollipop Guild
Scarecrow Tinman Toto Wicked Witch of the West
The Wizard of Oz
Factions
4 Town
2 Wolves
0 SK
Non-Role Related Item
Ruby Slippers: Each Night these will be given to a player RNG’d from all players, and they will effectively act as a Medic and save that Player from a Night Kill. If certain conditions are met then they will no longer be RNG’d but instead stay with one player, and that player will become a Medic permanently.
UPDATE: THE RUBY SLIPPERS HAVE FOUND THEIR ONE TRUE HOME!
This is a pretty standard Werewolf set up with a couple of extras thrown in.
Rules and Stuff
-Players’ Roles/Powers will be revealed upon death.
-No direct quotes from your QT without Mod approval.
-Attack arguments not players.
-Minimum three comments per Day, please.
-Do not edit your comments without Mod approval.
-Ties in the Vote Thread will result in RNG between the tied Players.
-Read the header each new Day to keep yourself informed of any changes.
-Be nice to each other and have fun.
jake and I are thrilled to go on this new adventure with all of you <3!
Players
1) Louie: William Jennings Bryan now moonstermash: Ariel SIMPLE TRAVELER 2) Goat: Bilbil LOLLIPOP GUILD
3) dice: Sentient Rainbow Oats
4) Mac: A Crocodile SIMPLE TRAVELER 5) Beelzebot: Chet Maxwell, Hollywood Agent THE LION 6) Ham: Sheleeta the Zookeeper LOLLIPOP GUILD 7) Hayes: Petra WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST
8) Jude: Debette Goldry
9) Josephus: Doctor Soos
10) Lamb: Fozzy Lion SCARECROW 11) Indy: Jackie Daytona, Human Bartender TIN MAN/ SK RECRUIT 12) April: Smokey the Bear GLINDA 14) dw: The Bad Guy now Sheleeta Ham: Undead Zookeeper SIMPLE TRAVELER 15) Lindsay: McGruff the Crime Dog TOTO 16) Video: Mr. Met SIMPLE TRAVELER 17) Narrowstrife: Bub the TaxiBubble SIMPLE TRAVELER
13) Shini: Billina
18) sic: Retsuko SIMPLE TRAVELER
19) Wasp: The Little Porcelain Girl Doll
20) Ralph: George Brett FLYING MONKEY 21) Tiff: Dorothy Zbornak SIMPLE TRAVELER
22) Marlowe: Marlowe
23) Side: Miria Harvent/ Isaac Dian SIMPLE TRAVELER(S)
Backups
1)
2)
3)
TWILIGHT WILL BE ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 15th, AT 1pm PST