Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Shawn Alexander Allen, lead developer of

Treachery in Beatdown City

In the news,

India Elects Two Trans Women to Office in Groundbreaking Victory

GaysOverCovid Is Exposing Gay Men Who Party During the Pandemic

For project of the day, we are going with Lucid by Raveena

Optional Topic: How do you meet/connect with other LGBT+ people?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...