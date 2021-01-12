Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 12

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Lucy, an illustrator, works at a veterinary emergency clinic;

Dusty, a former movie executive, helped give us Jennifer Lawrence; and

Tanay, a business operations associate, has a lucky wallet with a dedication to his teachers. Tanay is a one-day champ with winnings of $26,800.

Lucy made a bold all-in wager on DD2 to take the lead and kept on building to enter FJ at $25,200 vs. $16,400 for Tanay and $6,400 for Dusty.

DD1 – $800 – AMERICAN CITIES – A very specific wooden post led to the naming of this southern state capital en Francais (Tanay won $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – NOTABLE WOMEN – The longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, Barbara Mikulski represented this state from 1987 to 2017 (Lucy won $9,000 on a true DD vs. $11,200 for Tanay.)

DD3 – $1,200 – HEAVY MEDALS – The president of Morehouse College was on the first committee to award the Spingarn Medal of this organization (Lucy won $2,000 from her score of $22,000 vs. $12,800 for Tanay.)

FJ – FAMOUS ANIMALS – When she first came to the world’s attention in 1957, she was dubbed “Muttnik” by U.S. journalists

Only Lucy was correct, adding $7,900 for a well-deserved victory worth $33,100.

That’s before our time: No one knew acting’s “Man of 1,000 Faces” was Lon Chaney, Sr., or in a category in which the responses had weather words contained in them, that old-time entertainers who toured makeshift theaters were engaged in barnstorming.

Ken’s Corner: Jennings shared Alex’s advice to him that the contestants are the stars of the show, not the host. Later, Ken displayed his contestant’s mentality when he really wanted to give Dusty credit for his FJ response of “Who is that Russian dog?”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Baton Rouge? DD2 – What is Maryland? DD3 – What is the NAACP? FJ – Who was Laika?

