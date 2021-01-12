Werewolves 141: The Wonderful Werewolf of Oz! Chapter Four

“I’m late! I’m late! I’m late for an important date, ” hummed Bub as they weaved through the trees on their way to their next pickup.

“Gee whiz, going all the way to Wonderland is going to be a mighty fine fare, yes indeedy!”

All of a sudden, two shadows popped out from behind an old apple tree, named Geoff, and moved their hands in quick and mystical motions and ground Bub to dust right there and then!

BUB THE BUBBLETAXI/NARROWSTRIFE HAS DIED. They were A SIMPLE TRAVELER (VT)

Meanwhile, with dancing and singing and generally acting tough practice done the Lollipop Guild sat together on the soft grass and engaged in the debate that had gone on since the Guild’s inception: what is the bestest flavor of lollipop?

“Clearly it’s Orange,” asserted Bilbil!

“No way, ya poop head, Grape is where it’s at,” threw back Sheleeta!

“Rootbeer,” croaked Debette!

Bilbil and Sheleeta looked at Debette in disgust while Debette sat peaceful in the knowledge that Rootbeer truly is the bestest of flavors.

*flapflapflapflapflap*

“Debette, we’ve talked about this,” chided Bilbil. But before they could finish Bilbil was snatched away! Up up up they flew in the grips of their captor then down down down they dropped when they were released!

“Magic fucking suuuuuuuuucks,” they shouted, plummeting to the ground, rapidly changing forms of every animal you could ever imagine until finally settling into their most favorite form: a goat.

KERSPLAT!

Bilbil/GOAT HAS DIED. They were a member of THE LOLLIPOP GUILD (TOWN ALIGNED LOVER)

*flapflapflapflapflap*

“Golly jeez, Debette! Didja see that?!?”

And before Debette could answer, Sheleeta was too snatched away! Up up up they flew and, as with Bilbil, down down they dropped, streaming kibble behind them the whole way!

“Aw poooooooooooop,” they cried!

SPLOOP!

THE ZOOKEEPER/SHELEETA HAS DIED. They were a member of THE LOLLIPOP GUILD (TOWN ALIGNED LOVER)

Debette wept for the loss of their friends and consoled themselves with another Rootbeer lollipop, truly the bestest of flavors.

Roles

Cowardly Lion

Dorothy

Flying Monkeys

Glinda the Good Witch

Horse of a Different Color

Lollipop Guild

Scarecrow

Tinman

Toto

Wicked Witch of the West

The Wizard of Oz

Factions

9 Town

2 Wolves

2 SK

Non-Role Related Item

Ruby Slippers: Each Night these will be given to a player RNG’d from all players, and they will effectively act as a Medic and save that Player from a Night Kill. If certain conditions are met then they will no longer be RNG’d but instead stay with one player, and that player will become a Medic permanently.

UPDATE: THE RUBY SLIPPERS HAVE FOUND THEIR ONE TRUE HOME!

This is a pretty standard Werewolf set up with a couple of extras thrown in.

Rules and Stuff

-Players’ Roles/Powers will be revealed upon death.

-No direct quotes from your QT without Mod approval.

-Attack arguments not players.

-Minimum three comments per Day, please.

-Do not edit your comments without Mod approval.

-Ties in the Vote Thread will result in RNG between the tied Players.

-Read the header each new Day to keep yourself informed of any changes.

-Be nice to each other and have fun.

jake and I are thrilled to go on this new adventure with all of you <3!

Players

1) Louie: William Jennings Bryan now moonstermash: Ariel

2) Goat: Bilbil LOLLIPOP GUILD

3) dice: Sentient Rainbow Oats

4) Mac: A Crocodile SIMPLE TRAVELER

5) Beelzebot: Chet Maxwell, Hollywood Agent THE LION

6) Ham: Sheleeta the Zookeeper LOLLIPOP GUILD

7) Hayes: Petra WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST

8) Jude: Debette Goldry

9) Josephus: Doctor Soos

10) Lamb: Fozzy Lion

11) Indy: Jackie Daytona, Human Bartender

12) April: Smokey the Bear

14) dw: The Bad Guy

15) Lindsay: McGruff the Crime Dog TOTO

16) Video: Mr. Met SIMPLE TRAVELER

17) Narrowstrife: Bub the TaxiBubble SIMPLE TRAVELER

13) Shini: Billina

18) sic: Retsuko

19) Wasp: The Little Porcelain Girl Doll

20) Ralph: George Brett FLYING MONKEY

21) Tiff: Dorothy Zbornak SIMPLE TRAVELER

22) Marlowe: Marlowe

23) Side: Miria Harvent/ Isaac Dian

Backups

1)

2)

3)

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13th, AT 12pm PST

