Werewolves 141: The Wonderful Werewolf of Oz! Chapter Three

As all of the Travelers celebrated the Wicked Witch of the West’s death, going on to their 419 round of “Ding Dong the Witch is dead!” McGruff skulked off into the woods. Presently they came to a clearing with a hillock set dead center.

“This’ll be the perfect place for McGruff to work on some new McCrime slogans.”

*flapflapflapflapflap*

When they reached the top of the small hill they took care of something they had to do first and gently cooed, “School….ruff”

*flapflapflapflapflap*

“Ahem…SMOKING SUCKS!”

*flapflapflapflapflap*

“STAY IN COOL SCHOOL”

Three shadows passed over head, catching McGruffs attention!

“WOOF WOOF WOOF! Get down here ya lousy monkeys RUFF RUFF YIPYIPYIP!”

As one they descended on McGruff!

“DON’T!”

WHAM!

“DO!”

WHAP!

“MURDER!”

WHACK!

MCGRUFF THE CRIME DOG/LINDSAY has died. They were TOTO (TOWN ALIGNED/POWERS UNREALIZED)

Roles

Cowardly Lion

Dorothy

Flying Monkeys

Glinda the Good Witch

Horse of a Different Color

Lollipop Guild

Scarecrow

Tinman

Toto

Wicked Witch of the West

The Wizard of Oz

Factions

13 Town

3 Wolves

1 SK

Non-Role Related Item

Ruby Slippers: Each Night these will be given to a player RNG’d from all players, and they will effectively act as a Medic and save that Player from a Night Kill. If certain conditions are met then they will no longer be RNG’d but instead stay with one player, and that player will become a Medic permanently.

UPDATE: THE RUBY SLIPPERS HAVE FOUND THEIR ONE TRUE HOME!

This is a pretty standard Werewolf set up with a couple of extras thrown in.

Rules and Stuff

-Players’ Roles/Powers will be revealed upon death.

-No direct quotes from your QT without Mod approval.

-Attack arguments not players.

-Minimum three comments per Day, please.

-Do not edit your comments without Mod approval.

-Ties in the Vote Thread will result in RNG between the tied Players.

-Read the header each new Day to keep yourself informed of any changes.

-Be nice to each other and have fun.

jake and I are thrilled to go on this new adventure with all of you <3!

Players

1) Louie: William Jennings Bryan now moonstermash: Ariel

2) Goat: Bilbil

3) dice: Sentient Rainbow Oats

4) Mac: A Crocodile SIMPLE TRAVELER

5) Beelzebot: Chet Maxwell, Hollywood Agent THE LION

6) Ham: Sheleeta the Zookeeper

7) Hayes: Petra WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST

8) Jude: Debette Goldry

9) Josephus: Doctor Soos

10) Lamb: Fozzy Lion

11) Indy: Jackie Daytona, Human Bartender

12) April: Smokey the Bear

14) dw: The Bad Guy

15) Lindsay: McGruff the Crime Dog TOTO

16) Video: Mr. Met SIMPLE TRAVELER

17) Narrowstrife: Bub the TaxiBubble

13) Shini: Billina

18) sic: Retsuko

19) Wasp: The Little Porcelain Girl Doll

20) Ralph: George Brett

21) Tiff: Dorothy Zbornak SIMPLE TRAVELER

22) Marlowe: Marlowe

23) Side: Miria Harvent/ Isaac Dian

Backups

1)

2)

3)

TWILIGHT WILL BE ON MONDAY, JANUARY 11th at 4pm PST

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...