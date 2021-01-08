Friday New Music 1/8

Here’s the scraps of new music per Consequence of Sound, enjoy!:
— Aaron Frazer (of Durand Jones & the Indications) – Introducing…
— Barry Gibb – The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1
— Beta Radio – Afraid Of Love EP
— Blue Öyster Cult – Blue Öyster Cult: Live ’83 (Reissue)
— Casper Clausen (of Efterklang) – Better Way
— Cleveland Eaton – Plenty Good Eaton (Vinyl Reissue)
— Corrin Campbell – Greatest Hits Dual Disc
— Dante Elephante – Mid-Century Modern Romance
— Frozen Soul – Crypt of Ice
— Georgie – At Home (Physical Release)
— Grateful Dead – Grateful Dead Road Trips Vol. 2 No. 4 Cal Expo ’93
— Griselda Records – Conflicted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Hearts & Hand Grenades – Turning to Ashes
— Henrik Appel – Humanity
— Hilang Child – Every Mover
— Jarle Skavhellen – Beech Street
— Jeff Plate (of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) – Mother’s Day
— Kaz Mirblouk – Careless By Contrast
— LICE – Wasteland: What Ails Our People Is Clear
— Magnum – Dance of the Black Tattoo
— Modern Hut (feat. Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females) – I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World
— Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album
— Nicarus – Coal People Coal Puppets
— Nomadic Rituals – Tides
— Orwell – Orwell 1995
— Oska – Honeymoon Phase EP
— Passenger – Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted
— Slimy Member – Ugly Music for Ugly People (Reissue)
— Stellar Death – Fragments of Light
— Stiff Richards – State of Mind (Reissue)
— Thank You Thank You – Next to Nothing EP
— Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz
— Wax Taylor – The Shadow Of Their Suns