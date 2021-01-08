Friday New Music 1/8

Here’s the scraps of new music per Consequence of Sound, enjoy!:

— Aaron Frazer (of Durand Jones & the Indications) – Introducing…

— Barry Gibb – The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1

— Beta Radio – Afraid Of Love EP

— Blue Öyster Cult – Blue Öyster Cult: Live ’83 (Reissue)

— Casper Clausen (of Efterklang) – Better Way

— Cleveland Eaton – Plenty Good Eaton (Vinyl Reissue)

— Corrin Campbell – Greatest Hits Dual Disc

— Dante Elephante – Mid-Century Modern Romance

— Frozen Soul – Crypt of Ice

— Georgie – At Home (Physical Release)

— Grateful Dead – Grateful Dead Road Trips Vol. 2 No. 4 Cal Expo ’93

— Griselda Records – Conflicted (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Hearts & Hand Grenades – Turning to Ashes

— Henrik Appel – Humanity

— Hilang Child – Every Mover

— Jarle Skavhellen – Beech Street

— Jeff Plate (of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) – Mother’s Day

— Kaz Mirblouk – Careless By Contrast

— LICE – Wasteland: What Ails Our People Is Clear

— Magnum – Dance of the Black Tattoo

— Modern Hut (feat. Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females) – I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted To This World

— Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album

— Nicarus – Coal People Coal Puppets

— Nomadic Rituals – Tides

— Orwell – Orwell 1995

— Oska – Honeymoon Phase EP

— Passenger – Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted

— Slimy Member – Ugly Music for Ugly People (Reissue)

— Stellar Death – Fragments of Light

— Stiff Richards – State of Mind (Reissue)

— Thank You Thank You – Next to Nothing EP

— Viagra Boys – Welfare Jazz

— Wax Taylor – The Shadow Of Their Suns

