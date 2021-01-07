The Weekly Music Thread’s Origin Story

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own I, Ron Butterfly:

What is your “music fan origin” story? That is to say, what is the first music that rocked your world in a way that led to music becoming an important and significant part of your life? Was it a single song? Was it a certain album? Was there a specific artist or band that changed your life? Or was it the influence of a friend, parent or other family member that led to your lifelong addiction to love of music? Let us know down below!

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

This thread is dedicated to the late MF DOOM (January 9, 1971 – October 31, 2020).

