The Thursday Politics Thread After The Attempted Coup

Morning Politocadoes,

In what should have been a pro forma joint session of Congress on Wednesday, the Capitol was overtaken by seditious thugs set loose by the sitting President. Unable and unwilling to concede defeat, he has once again ginned up the darkest forces in the American ID in his bid to stay in power. He was gleeful. He was delighted by what was happening. He had finally horrified and alienated his most loyal sycophants.

I’ve always compared his tenure in the White House to that of the Mad King from Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire. But it’s never been more clear than what happened on the steps of Congress. What is is this if not Wildfire? A substance you cannot control and will go anywhere and everywhere when loosed, burning anything, anyone regardless of whether they like you.

The traitors want my city, I heard him tell Rossart, but I’ll give them naught but ashes. Let Robert be king over charred bones and cooked meat. – A Storm of Swords, Jaime V

I think the most infuriating thing about the Carnage at the Capitol on Wednesday was the collusion. Yes, the collusion. Capitol Police let the terrorists through the gates. Even Joe Scarborough, a man I have no inherent respect for, was outraged by this.

Scarborough: But then Trump supporters come in and you open the fucking doors for them pic.twitter.com/FgBmufDbeu — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 7, 2021

This is the Capitol of the United States. How do you have so little faith in this system that you let a bunch of violent yahoos into the Halls of Congress. For what purpose? Because in your online life, you follow these guys online and “doing it for the lulz” sounds pretty good. That’s like the best case scenario. The worst case, and more likely, scenario is that the most secure place in the world is more pilled than we’d like to think. That’s fucking scary and it’s fucking treasonous.

4 people died, 3 from medical complications and one, a Red Pilled Air Force veteran and cop, was shot at the scene trying to break into the Capitol. For what purpose? It’s just all so senseless.

We are not going to be in a good place in two weeks. Letting these guys do what not even the Confederates managed to do in the Civil War will only embolden them. In the wee hours of the morning, Congress finally formally certified Biden’s election and Trump is still in power. I do not think he won’t try something else and even if he didn’t, he has no interest in stopping his followers. He must be removed from office now. Impeach him again and remove him from office or 25th amendment. Neither he, nor his merry band of Nazis and assholes, will be chastened until he is summarily removed from the White House.

Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate.

