Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Sisi Jiang, a video game writer

In the news:

–Greece Appoints First Openly LGBTQ+ Cabinet Minister in Historic Move

–The Brooklyn Democratic Party Just Voted to Allow Nonbinary Candidates for the First Time

For project of the day, I’m recommending Guantanamo Voices edited by Sarah Mirk and with plenty of LGBT+ artists.

Optional Topic: What was the first LGBT+ group you got involved with?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...