January TV Preview – Streaming (I’m Gonna Pretend That Discovery+ Doesn’t Exist)

I learned my lesson with Quibi.

Disney+

WandaVision

Wanda Maximoff and Vision —two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Quick Thoughts: I’m going to write down a Marvel theory so this space isn’t just me pterodactyl screaming for a paragraph. Between the brief appearance of the twins in this trailer, the rumors about Eli Bradley in The Falcon & Winter Soldier, Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, Cassie Lang getting recast, and the Secret Invasion tv show, it would be weird if we didn’t get a Young Avengers thing in the next phase. Maybe Kamala Khan and Riri Williams can join up too.

Premieres January 15th

Hulu

Everyone is Doing Great

Seth and Jeremy enjoyed relative success from ‘Eternal’, a hit television vampire drama. Five years after their show has ended, they lean on each other as they struggle to reclaim their previous level of success and relevance, awkwardly navigating the perils of life and love amidst a humorously painful coming of age.

Starring: James Lafferty, Stephen Colletti, Alexandra Park

Premieres January 13th

Endlings

Set 20 years in the future, Endlings is the empowering story of four teenagers in foster care who discover they’re not alone in the universe, even though sometimes it can feel like they are. Halfway across the world, Tuko is alone. After the death of her mate, Tuko becomes the last elephant in existence–what biologists call an endling. Her endling status summons to Earth a mysterious Alien who is on an intergalactic quest to save the last member of near-extinct species. After Tuko is collected, the Alien’s ship malfunctions and sends it on a crash course with the farm where Julia, Johnny, Tabby and Finn live with their foster dad, Mr. Leopold (). Before crashing, the Alien releases all of its cosmic collection into the fields and wilderness surrounding the property. This kicks off a high-action life-altering mission to retrieve these fantastical creatures before the local police, Tuko’s caretaker, or a secretive industrialist can. Along the way, four discarded teens discover that “endling” doesn’t have to mean the end; it can also mean a new beginning.

Starring: Kamaia Fairburn, Edison Grant, Michela Luci, Cale Thomas Ferrin, Neil Crone, Oyin Oladejo, Lisa Ryder

Premieres January 15th

The Sister

How far would you go to keep a secret? One rainy evening, Nathan is surprised by an unwelcome face from the past. Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman. Only he and Bob, an eccentric old acquaintance, know what really happened… and they’ve resolved to keep it that way. But years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s world apart. Because Nathan has his own secrets now. Secrets that could destroy everything he has desperately fought to build for himself and his family.

Starring: Russell Tovey, Amrita Acharia, Bertie Carvel, Nina Toussaint-White, Simone Ashley

Premieres January 21st

Apple TV+

Losing Alice

Losing Alice is a thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind. The series follows Alice, a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie, and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success.

Starring: Ayelet Zurer, Lihi Kornowski

Premieres January 22nd

CBS All Access

Coyote

Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens, who after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Starring: Michael Chiklis, Juan Pablo Raba, Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia McWilliams, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Emy Mena

Premieres January 7th

Crackle

Insomnia

Set in the streets of Moscow, Russia, the eight-part series chronicles the story of twenty strangers from around the globe who are forced to play the ultimate game of life and death. There can only be one winner and time is of the essence. Injected with a poison that will stop their heart if they fall asleep, contestants must kill or be killed for the antidote and a new life.

Starring: Alex Jay, Dylan Everett, Pasha Lychnikoff, Shaun Sipos

Premieres January 1st

Netflix

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Over the course of eight animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe—former Buddhist monk and co-founder of the globally beloved Headspace meditation app—takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation. Each 20-minute episode showcases a different mindfulness technique that aids in the practice of meditation—focusing on subjects such as stress, anger, and letting go—and ends with a guided meditation at the finale of every chapter.

Premieres January 1st

History of Swear Words

An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn”.

Quick Thoughts: Hook. It. To. My. Veins.

Also how adorable is it that they end on the “Damn” episode?

Premieres January 5th

Lupin

As a teenager, Assane Diop’s life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. 25 years later, Assane will use “Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar” as his inspiration to avenge his father.

Starring: Omar Sy, Ludvine Sagnier, Clotild Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Hervé Pierre, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy, Fargass Assandé, Vincent Londez, Shirine Boutella

Premieres January 8th

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer tells the spellbinding true story of how one of the most notorious serial killers in American history was hunted down and brought to justice. In the sweltering summer of 1985, a record-breaking heatwave hit Los Angeles, along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected. The victims were men, women, and children. They ranged in age from six to 82. They came from different neighborhoods, racial backgrounds and socioeconomic levels. Never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes. Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno. As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California.

Premieres January 13th

Fate: The Winx Saga

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Starring: Abigail Cowen, Danny Griffin, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Elisha Applebaum, Freddie Thorp, Precious Mustapha, Sadie Soverall, Eliot Salt, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Robert James-Collier, Eve Best, Eva Birthistle, Josh Cowdery, Alex Macqueen

Premieres January 22nd

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

The series follows a youth football program in the heart of inner city East NY, Brooklyn. Geared towards boys 7-13 years old, the Brooklyn Saints program is more than a sport – it’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. Through intimate verité footage, the series immerses us in the world of Brooklyn Saints football and their community, chronicling the personal stories of the driven young athletes, as well as the support system of coaches and parents rallying behind them. Over the course of a season, we witness the Saints’ power on and off the field, as they celebrate victories and overcome losses, both personal and athletic. Raw and authentic, the pressures of adolescence unfolds in real time as the boys work to propel themselves to a brighter future.

Premieres January 27th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...