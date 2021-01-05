Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 5

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Manisha, an attorney, “missed nothing” when she couldn’t see David Sedaris;

Molly, a college student, has a prized Stevie Wonder album; and

Brayden, a policy intern, has a coin collection. Brayden is a five-day champ with winnings of $115,798.

Brayden never really got rolling here, but did manage to stay alive into FJ with the help of Manisha’s miss on DD3. Going into FJ it was $10,000 for Manisha, Brayden at $6,400 and $3,800 for Molly.

DD1 – $800 – A REAL PRIZE – 300,000 euros go to the winner of the LVMH prize for someone under the age of 40 in this profession with at least 2 collections (Brayden lost $1,600 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $2,000 – OF THE LAW – 6 weeks after the U.S. entered WWI came the act known by this alliterative phrase requiring men to register to join the military (Brayden moved into a tie for first with Manisha by doubling up to $5,600.)

DD3 – $800 – FICTIONAL SCHOOLS – Chamberlain, Maine’s Thomas Ewen Consolidated High School hosts a memorable prom in this 1974 novel (Manisha lost $4,000 from her score of $11,600 vs. $3,600 for Brayden.)

FJ – STATE NAME ORIGINS – The names of these 2 states honor a king & his father, who was executed in 1649

For the second time this week, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Manisha dropped $2,900 to win with $7,100.

Musical miscues: No one knew the performer of the 2002 no. 1 hit “A Moment Like This” is Kelly Clarkson, or the non-“ly” adverb that’s the first word of a 1965 Beatles classic, “Yesterday”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is fashion designer? DD2 – What is Selective Service? DD3 – What is “Carrie”? FJ – What are North and South Carolina?

