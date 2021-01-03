Awesome Games Done Quick 2021

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back, raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is being held online.

You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:

Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EST and subject to change):

Mirror’s Edge inbounds run by Hekigan at noon on Sunday, January 3rd

Ori and the Will of the Wisps race by Hetfield90 and Skarflet at 6:23 PM on Sunday, January 3rd

Metroid Prime 100% run by edzan at 3:00 on Tuesday, January 5th

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life any% run by Froob at 10:28 PM on Friday, January 8th

Which runs are you looking forward to? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!

