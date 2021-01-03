GDQ Logo
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back, raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is being held online.



Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EST and subject to change):

  • Mirror’s Edge inbounds run by Hekigan at noon on Sunday, January 3rd
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps race by Hetfield90 and Skarflet at 6:23 PM on Sunday, January 3rd
  • Metroid Prime 100% run by edzan at 3:00 on Tuesday, January 5th
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life any% run by Froob at 10:28 PM on Friday, January 8th

Which runs are you looking forward to? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!