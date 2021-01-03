Ack, sorry, was distracted by holiday cheer. This marks the 50th installment of Animation Time! I’m really glad this feature I kinda just started on a whim worked out so well (despite occasional slipups like this), I really missed having a space to just talk about cartoons and stuff with all you weirdos.

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comments with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find for others who want to talk about that show.

