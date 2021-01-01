Job Rants Thread – 1/1/2021 – Working From Home XLII: New Day

Hey, all; A Happy and Healthy first Friday of 2021.

You’d think that, on a unique day like today, I’d have something special to say to mark the occasion. Well, the truth is, I don’t. Not only do I doubt that may of you will even read this column today, (nor would you be expected to) I also feel that anything worth saying regarding current events was said last year.

In light of that, I only hope and pray that all of us live this year in a better state than last. I hope that we all find our personal and professional lives in a better state, this time, next year, but most of all, I hope that we remember all that we lost; if only to better appreciate what we have. As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. Happy New Year to you all, and may it stay so for the long haul.

