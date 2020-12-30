Sports Corner Gets Ready for the Playoffs

We here at Sports Corner aren’t much for “year in review” stuff. You were there for it, I was there for it, you know what you want to remember and what you want to forget (especially this year). We prefer to look forward. Look forward to the NFL playoffs, which will definitely include a team with at most seven wins. That should be exciting. And look forward to the college football playoffs, which features…Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame. Again. Hard to muster much excitement for that.

Even as it seems very, very likely that Congress will pass some sort of law mandating pay to at least some of the “student athletes” at these and other fine institutes of higher learning. How that will change college sports, I can’t say. But it will be bigger and less predictable than more of Dabo and Saban.

Elsewhere…

The Padres trade for everyone. The Rays tread water. The Cubs plead poverty. And almost no major free agents have been signed yet. Baseball is not doing itself any favors, unless you root for San Diego.

The NBA season is off and running, and after just a week, it’s been all sorts of interesting. How DID the Clippers score only 27 points in a half?

We mourn the passing of MLB Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, the legendary knuckleballer; KC Jones, NBA Hall of Famer, Celtics great as player and as coach; and NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Greene, who came very close to also being a legend in wrestling.

Best wishes to Henrik Lundquist in advance of open heart surgery to repair an aorta. Hard to imagine he won’t retire after this, but you never know.

As ever, all sports subjects welcome.

