Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: highs and lows 2020. Instead that tired old best-of/worst-of post I put up at the end of every year, I wanted to acknowledge how unusual this year has been. I don’t know about you all, but I’ve had a hard time keeping hold of the passage of time, and remembering what all I’ve even done this year. I thought recognizing the highs and the lows might be a more fitting way to frame this year in review. What were your standout books, or book things that meant a lot to you this year? Any books you want to call out as not worth the time, or other disappointments? Any tributes you want to make to the fallen this year?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

1/6: ring in the new for 2021

1/13: mash-ups and mixed elements

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

