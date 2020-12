If you are reading this – Merry Christmas!

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released today in theaters and on HBO Max.

Feel free to discuss your thoughts on the movie here in this Spoiler Space.

Was it worth the wait? Did it live up to the hype? Was it a worthy successor to the original or did it suffer a sophomore slump? Where does it rank on your list of live-action DC movies?

