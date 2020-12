In all the tinsel and terror of the holiday season, we too often underestimate that murderous brute. With images of last year’s Gingerbread Massacre freshly baked into our memories, I remind you to bolt your doors, say goodbye to your pets, and lock your children in the closet.

Have a Merry Xmas Day, everyone! I hope you are all safe, well, and are able to be with your loved ones today.

