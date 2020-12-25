Ring in the HOLIDAY With the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Mike Doughty – Holiday (feat. Roseanne Cash)

Hello, and a merry Christmas to all who celebrate it! Today is a special day, so of course I have to make a special edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread for all of you as a Christmas present! But this time of year isn’t just special because of Christmas, there are several celebrations that take place this time of year! So I offer a special HOLIDAY themed Shuffle Thread to enjoy on this special occassion!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Holiday in the title of them! But if you’re more of a Scrooge than a Santa, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week in the comments below! Happy Holidays, and I’ll see you next week when we ring in the new year!

