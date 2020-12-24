The Thursday Politics Thread Before Christmas

Morning Politicadoes!

It’s Christmas Eve! And that means all of the good boys and girls wait anxiously to see what Santa will bring them. But what if you’re a naughty child BUT you colluded in various shady dealings with the corrupt outgoing President and/or you were a war criminal. I believe you get presents a day early by him pardoning everyone. Everyone?

Stone, Manafort, Papadopolous, Van Der Zwaan, everyone who got tagged by Mueller. Disgraced Congressmen like Duncan “The Vaping Congressman” Hunter, Chris Collins of New York serving time for insider trading and Steve Stockman currently serving a sentence for misusing charitable funds.

4 private military contractors who formerly worked for Eric Prince’s Blackwater mercenary outfit were serving long sentences in prison for the grizzly massacre of more than a dozen Iraqi civilians in 2007.

Charles Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner! Boy Adventurer! also received a pardon after having served 14 months of a two year prison sentence for tax evasion, making illegal campaign contributions and witness tampering. The latter of which involved orchestrating the creation of a sex tape of his brother-in-law and a prostitute that he then sent to his wife. VERY CLASSY AND DESERVING OF A PARDON.

We expected something like this coming down the pipe. There will probably be more since it’s been reported he wants to give pardons out like Christmas presents. And I wouldn’t be surprised if he did. Given everything him and his associates have done over the past four years, I would not be surprised if he just pardons his entire cabinet.

Kush’s dad getting a pardon for a prison sentence he barely felt is interesting. Slap in the face to Chris Christie who prosecuted, but was also Trump’s shameless toady. It just reeks of Jared’s involvement. I kid about Jared’s unearned sense of superiority, but his influence does loom large in the workings of the Trump Administration. I think I’ll be watching the new pardons closely, see how many work toward Kushner’s direct benefit going forward.

Bright side to all of this is that at least some of them seem designed to give him cover when he leaves the office. The implication being that, yes Virginia, he will actually leave on Inauguration Day.

He’s just gonna wreck shop until he does. He vetoed the Defense Authorization Bill, a bill with broad bipartisan support that includes 3% pay raises for troops and more than $740 billion dollars in military programs. The veto may well be overridden but just imagine if this stood going into the Georgia runoffs. It’s honestly a move I think might actually make Mitch McConnell stab him with an ice pick. But hey, do I ever get what I want for Christmas?

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the protests continue, please be safe, dress non-descriptively, avoid wearing contacts if you wear them normally, and keep your phones on you. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate. And for those who celebrate, have a happy and healthy Christmas!

