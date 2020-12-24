Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: No optional topic this week. Enjoy the holidays and consume mass quantities of TV!

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24TH, 2020:

A Music Lover’s Guide To Murdoch Mysteries (Acorn TV)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25TH, 2020:

Bridgerton Series Premiere (Netflix)

Call The Midwife Holiday Special (PBS)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

My Sweet Holiday (Lifetime)

Soul (Disney+)

Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)

We Can Be Heroes (Netflix)

Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO Max)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26TH, 2020:

Asphalt Burning (aka Børning 3) (Netflix)DNA (Netflix)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season Premiere (Netflix)

Go! Go! Cory Carson Season Premiere (Netflix)

Letterkenny Season Nine Premiere (Hulu)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (Netflix)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27TH, 2020:

Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line (Food)

The Masked Dancer Series Premiere (Fox)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28TH, 2020:

Atlanta Justice Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Cops & Robbers (Netflix)

Kids Baking Championship Season Premiere (Food)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29TH, 2020:

Atlas Of Cursed Places Season Finale (NatGeo)

Great Performances: Laura Ingall Wilder (PBS)

Popstar’s Best Of 2020 (The CW)

Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis Series Premiere (CNBC)

Supermarket Stakeout Season Premiere (Food)

7 Little Johnstons Season Premiere (TLC)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30TH, 2020:

Best Leftovers Ever! Series Premiere (Netflix)

Equinox (Netflix)

Heroes On The Front Line (The CW)

Transformers: War for Cybertron – Earthrise (Netflix)

Vikings Season Premiere (Amazon)

Yearly Departed (Amazon)

