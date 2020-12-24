Happy Holidays from the Weekly Music Thread

MUSIC

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: It’s December 24th, which means it’s Christmas Eve. As this thread goes live it’ll be 10:30 pm local time for me, which means I’ll probably still be in the process of putting presents under the tree and hiding Hershey chocolate kisses around the house (really wish Santa hadn’t done that on a drunken whim one year, as it’s since become a household tradition that must be upheld). Not expecting a lot of traffic this week, but for those of you who are stuck at work or simply need to get a music-related discussion fix, the Weekly Music Thread is here for all your shitposting needs!

Some discussion suggestions:

Your favorite Xmas/ winter-related albums or songs

What cool swag you got (or are hoping to get, as annual gift man may not have made a delivery just yet)

Favorite holiday or winter-related music memories

etc.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr festive guac out!

