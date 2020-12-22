Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Bayard Rustin, one of the more prominent faces of the American Civil Rights movement

In the news:

Switzerland Passes Historic Marriage Equality, Trans Civil Rights Bills

Federal Judge Orders Wisconsin to Provide Transition Care to Trans Inmate

For project of the day, I’ll be recommending a modern classic that I’m sure the majority of you have already watched, Moonlight.

No optional topic this week, but recommendations for future ones will be accepted.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...